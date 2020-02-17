Resources
Marjorie Lee Hollis In Memoriam
4th Year Anniversary

Sunrise: 08/13/1938

Sunset: 02/17/2016

Wow I cannot believe it has been 4 years. It seems like it was just yesterday when you gained your wings. The day you left our entire lives changed forever. Mommy words will never describe the emptiness we all feel. If I only had one wish it would be to bring you back to us. Love always and forever.

Sadly missed by your daughter, granddaughters, grandson, great granddaughter's, great grandsons, sister's nieces, nephews, and friends
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2020
