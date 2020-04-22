|
|
Marjorie M. Philhower
Hillsborough - Marjorie M. "Marge" Philhower, 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Bridgeway Care Center in Hillsborough. Daughter of the late Harry and Sadie Henderson, Marge was born in Gladstone, NJ where she lived from 1927-1962, she spent 15 months in Gettsburg, PA and then moved to Bridgewater where she spent 50 years before moving to Hillsborough. Marge was a homemaker, and in addition, worked for several local families doing housekeeping. She then went on to work in housekeeping for the former Somerset Medical Center where she retired in 1993. Marge was a member of the Finderne Reformed Church and a charter member of the Finderne First Aid and Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. Marge is predeceased by her husband Earl B. Philhower in 1963 and companion, Bill Hoffman in 2006. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved children, Alice Hertzler and husband, Timothy, William E. Philhower and wife, Karen, Susan P. Benitz and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Stephanie Farrell and husband, Brian, Kevin Philhower and wife, Chelsea, Afton Philhower, Christopher Benitz and wife, Yukina, Ryan Benitz; and two great-grandsons, Rowan and Daxton. Private burial took place at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge. Arrangements by Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fimderne Reformed Church.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020