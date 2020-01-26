|
|
Mark A. Mizerak
Jackson Township - Mark A. Mizerak, 59, of Jackson Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at his home.
Born and raised in Perth Amboy, Mark settled in Jackson in 1999. Mark was a Master Mechanic working on heavy equipment for Ocean County Recycling of Toms River, where he retired in 2008. Prior to that he worked for various other companies, including Dana Trucking of Rahway, Tremley Point Industries and Conoco Inc., both of Linden, Broncon Construction of Perth Amboy and All Chemical Transport of Lakewood. In his spare time, he enjoyed rebuilding and restoring old cars and motorcycles with his sons. He enjoyed crabbing and he was an avid fan of WWE Wrestling, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and, NASCAR racing.
Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Josephine Mizerak, his mother-in-law Honorata Sakowski and his father-in-law Marian Sakowski, he is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Mizerak; his sons Bronson and Preston Mizerak; his sisters Mary-Jo Jacobi and her husband Robert and Christine Yuen and her husband Peter; his sister-in-law Barbara Sakowski and her companion Richard Rinehart; many nieces and nephews, and; his furry companions Zoey, Bella, Baby and Luna.
Funeral services will begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29th from Zylka Funeral Home 513 State Street followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial From St. Stephen's Church, Perth Amboy. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hopelawn. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, please go to www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020