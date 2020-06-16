Mark Allen Church
Perth Amboy - Mark Allen Church, 58, of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully at Robert wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Mark was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He is an alumnus of Perth Amboy High school, Class of 1978. An avid fisherman who loved camping in Maine. A Member of Garfield Engine Company #5 in Perth Amboy and Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1360 in Perth Amboy. Former owner of MAC Painting in Perth Amboy and longtime painter for Church Brothers Painting. He lived some time in North Carolina where he worked as a line cook. He also resided in Las Vegas working for Budget Car Rental. Mark was a jack of all trades, master of none.
He is predeceased by his mother Janice ( nee Kunie ), who passed away in 1994 and his adored niece Amanda, who passed away in 1993 and brother~in~law Joseph Matula, who passed away in 2017.
He is survived by his loving father William Church Sr, dear brother of Billy and his wife Patricia, Raymond and his wife Nicole, John and his wife Maria, Greg and his wife Heidi, Marlene "Sissy" Church and Peggy Church Matula. He is survived by many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by those he referred to as his nieces and nephews. In addition, he is also survived by Joseph Mutilitis and his wife Roberta and Joe Dunay whom he considered his brothers.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10 AM at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 3 ~ 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Mark can be made to the St. Jude's Children's Research at www.st.jude.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.