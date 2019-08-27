|
Mark Devine
Carteret - Mark Devine, 45, of Carteret died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home. Born in Perth Amboy, he was a lifelong resident of Carteret. He was employed as a contractor with East Coast Residential Roofing in Elizabeth for many years.
He was predeceased by his mother, Linda (Pine) Devine in 2004; his infant sister, Lori Ann Devine in 1972; his grandparents, Francis and Eleanor Pine and William T. Devine, Jr. and Edith Devine; and his uncle, Jimi Pine.
He is survived by his father, William T. Devine, III and his brother, William F. Devine. Mark also leaves his close friend, Lisa Arundel and their son, Jacob. Also survived by his aunts and uncles, Kimberly and Scott Pine, Tim Devine, Dee Devine and Maureen Pearson. His nieces, Elena Rose Pine and Amanda Devine; nephew, Ace James Devine; cousins, Shawn Pine and Jenna Pine, Jenny and Erin Pearson, and Kevin J. Pine and his wife, Nicole.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 PM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for his son, Jacob, would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019