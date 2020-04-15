|
|
Mark Grare
Formerly of South Plainfield - Mark Grare, 64, formerly of South Plainfield, passed away on April 14, 2020 in Kendall Park, NJ.
Mark was born in Plainfield to Joan and Louis Grare on April 7, 1956 and resided there with his brother and sisters until the family relocated to South Plainfield in 1968. Mark graduated from South Plainfield High School in 1975 and went on to work for Mattel Toys and Cintas Corporation. During high school, Mark volunteered with the baseball team and the girls' basketball team.
A skilled artist, Mark contributed artwork to many school publications. For many years, he was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion. Most recently, he attended Sarah Care day program, where he was a friend to all.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Louis Grare. He is survived by his siblings, Jeff and Nancy Grare of Piscataway, New Jersey, Diane and Tony Caruso of Valkaria, Florida, Suzanne and Tim Tinsman of Nokesville, Virginia, and Sarah and Michael Bowman of Washington, New Jersey. He is also survived by his nieces, Jennifer and Melissa Grare, and his nephew, Joseph Caruso.
A memorial ceremony to celebrate all Mark taught us and shared with us will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Tricia Bilardo and Pam Whitehead of Empowering Lives through Opportunity, Elizabeth Rasulo of Kaleidoscope Family Solutions, Dr. Juan Grana and the staff at Sarah Care at Watchung Square, and Nana Entrue and the staff at Premier Supports.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020