Crabiel Home for Funerals
170 North Main Street
Milltown, NJ 08850
(732) 828-1331
Mark M. Goldstein


1951 - 2020
Millstone Twp. - Mark M. Goldstein, of Millstone Twp., passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. He was 68.

Born in Woodbury, NJ, he lived in Pennsauken and Browns Mills before moving to Millstone Twp. 28 years ago.

Mark worked for Carter Wallace in Cranbury, as an IT Director before retiring. He was an avid fan of the Ancient Aliens TV show.

He was a historian of the Kennedy Assassination and he enjoyed photography, computers and Rock 'n Roll, especially the Beatles.

Mark is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Edith (Gross) Goldstein, and his brother Lee Goldstein (d. 1990)

Surviving is his beloved wife Patricia (Wickers) Goldstein; his sons Michael of Millstone Twp. and Matthew, and his fiancée Dana Dipierro, of Lawrence Twp.; his daughter Aimee Boehm, and her husband Tommy of Millstone Twp; his grandson Gregory Boehm and his great granddaughter Isabelle Boehm; his sister Sherry Chachkin, and her husband Norman of New Paltz, NY; as well as his very special granddog Emmy.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. Contributions may be made in Mark's memory to a Rescue Squad of your choice. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" for the family at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
