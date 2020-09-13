1/
Markus Pritchard
Markus Pritchard

Markus Pritchard, 83, passed away on September 8, 2020, at CareOne at the Highlands, Edison. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania he lived in Avenel. Markus was a self-employed construction contractor and was the owner of Neighborhood Remodelers for many years before his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Markus is survived by his son Marlon Pritchard; brother, Joe Pritchard; sister, Evelyn Pritchard and his granddaughter, Sierra Pritchard.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM followed by the funeral service starting at 2 PM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
