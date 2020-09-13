Markus Pritchard



Markus Pritchard, 83, passed away on September 8, 2020, at CareOne at the Highlands, Edison. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania he lived in Avenel. Markus was a self-employed construction contractor and was the owner of Neighborhood Remodelers for many years before his retirement. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.



Markus is survived by his son Marlon Pritchard; brother, Joe Pritchard; sister, Evelyn Pritchard and his granddaughter, Sierra Pritchard.



A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, from 1 to 2 PM followed by the funeral service starting at 2 PM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Cremation will be private.



Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









