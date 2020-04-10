Services
Marlene M. Clarkson Obituary
Middlesex - Marlene M. Clarkson, 83, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital - Somerset in Somerville.

Born in Plainfield, Marlene resided in South Plainfield for 19 years before settling to Middlesex in 1967, where she raised her two children. Payroll bookkeeper for the Courier News in the Plainfield office, Marlene also worked for Forbes Newspaper of Somerville in their advertising department.

Active with Our Lady of Mount Virgin, Marlene volunteered with their social ministries. She was devoted to her family, passing on family recipes, especially baking to her grandchildren for birthdays and holidays.

Predeceased by her husband, William W. Clarkson, Jr.; surviving are her two children, Timothy Clarkson and wife Amy of Somerville and Juliann Fischer and husband Michael of Middlesex as well as her four cherished and adored grandchildren, Joshua , Katherine, Emily and Sean and brother, Robert Maurer of Arizona .

Donations may be made in Marlene's memory to the Somerset County Adult Day Care, Bridgewater NJ.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Middlesex Funeral Home. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
