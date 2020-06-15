Marlene Stiuso (nee Pagano)
Marlene Stiuso (nee Pagano), 85, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2020. She was born in Newark, New Jersey on December 1, 1934 and was a resident of Menlo Park Terrace for the past 55 years. Marlene graduated from East Side High School in 1953 and was a faithful employee of New York and Company in the Menlo Park Mall for over 30 years, retiring in 2019. She was also a communicant of St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church in Iselin, New Jersey.
Marlene lived an active life, enjoying time with beloved friends and family. She was married to her husband, John Stiuso, in 1955 and they spent 40 wonderful years together and had four children. Marlene's greatest joys in life were her five grandchildren: Chelsea, Marissa, DJ, Robert, and Michael.
Marlene will always be remembered for her love of life and feisty spirit. She loved going to restaurants, bus trips to the casinos, and was never afraid to speak her mind. Her family will treasure the memories made with her forever and keep her spirit alive. Heaven has gained a new angel.
Marlene was predeceased by her parents, Arnold and Lenore Pagano, and her husband, John. She is survived by a daughter, Janice Soriano, and her husband David of Parlin and three sons; John Stiuso, and his wife, Lisa of Fort Myers, FL; James Stiuso, and his wife Karen, of Jackson; and Joseph Stiuso, and his wife Elsa, of Brick. Marlene is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Chelsea, and her fiancé Erick Villavicencio, Marissa, DJ, Robert, and Michael; her brother, Pat Pagano, of Newark, her sister, Louise Freestone, of Newark; and her nephew Christopher Freestone.
Services will be privately held at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. A memorial mass will be held in the future. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.