Marlies Boyd
1947 - 2020
Marlies Boyd

Manville, NJ - Marlies Boyd, 72, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2020. Born in Germany in 1947, she moved to the United States in October of 1951. She lived and grew up in Middlesex with her parents, Erna(2009) and Karl Both(1983) and her brothers and sister. She graduated from Middlesex High School, met her husband Norman Boyd in 1972 and settled in Manville with their son David. Marlies loved watching the New York Mets, cooking holiday dinners, attending family gatherings, taking trips to Atlantic City, Knowbles Theme Park and buying lottery tickets. She will be missed by her family, nieces, nephews, friends and coworkers.

Marlies is predeceased by her siblings, younger sister Joanne(1997), brothers Karl(2013) and Randy(2013). She is survived by her husband Norman Boyd, her son David Boyd, her brother Eckhard Both and several nieces and nephews.

Private arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.




Published in Courier News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
