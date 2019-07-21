Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:45 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Marsha Tuttle Obituary
Marsha Tuttle

Somerset - Marsha Tuttle passed away on Thursday July 18, 2019 at her home in Somerset. She was 76 years old.

Mrs. Tuttle was born in Passaic and grew up in Hasbrouck Heights. She graduated from Hasbrouck Heights High School and attended Fairleigh Dickenson University. She worked for K&E as a member of their Office Support Staff. She was also a homemaker. Mrs. Tuttle was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset. She loved to garden and bake sweet treats for her grandchildren.

Mrs. Tuttle is survived by her husband of 53 years James Tuttle of Somerset and their three children Alicia Tuttle and her husband Michael of Texas, Daniel Tuttle and his wife Christine of Hillsborough and Christian Tuttle and his wife Theresa of Middletown. She is also survived by her siblings Alan Christensen and Christian Christensen and her six grandchildren Arianna, Brielle, Matthew, Emily, Amelia and Lucy.

Visiting will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Tuesday July 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home.

Services will begin on Wednesday the 24th at 9:45 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Middlebush.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 21, 2019
