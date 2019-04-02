|
|
Martha A. White
Somerset - Martha A. White, "Marty" was reunited with her loved ones in heaven on March 27, 2019. Marty lived her life showing kindness and generosity to her family and friends as can be witnessed by the outpouring of love and best wishes from her friends and all those who knew her.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on May 25, 1946, Marty lived in Elizabeth until moving to Somerset in 1962. She graduated from Franklin HIgh School in 1964 and continued her education at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Physical Education.
Marty taught for approximately 5 years in MIssouri before moving back to Somerset where she taught physical education at MacAfee Road School in Franklin Township. She taught there for over 30 years and was a beloved staff member. Marty was the first to earn the New Jersey State Governor's Teacher Recognition in 1986 and was awarded a second State Teacher Award as well. Marty was also recognized by MacAfee Road School in 1996 demonstrating exemplary practices in Inclusive Education from the New Jersey Developmental Disabilities Council.
Richard T. Schmeling, Marty's brother, and his wife Isabelle from Tennessee are her surviving relatives along with 7 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and one great, great nephew and niece. There are not enough words to describe the positive and amazing impact she has had on all of her family and friends.
Marty is predeceased by her civil union partner, Barbara M. Jurewicz, sister, Nancy J. Harsell and her parents, Charles White and Martha Cavanaugh Schmeling White.
Marty always lived believing everyone should be kind. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor her life could send backpacks and/or school supplies to MacAfee Road School for all ages to be distributed to those who can use them throughout the Franklin Township school district. Donations can also be made to MacAfee PTO. She loved teaching and has been offered many kinds words from previous students and their parents demonstrating how much her spirit of love and kindness spread from generation to generation.
At Marty's request, a private family graveside service will be conducted when she is interred in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019