Martha "Ginger" Browne
Melbourne, FL - Martha "Ginger" Browne of Melbourne, FL, was born Dec. 17, 1937 to the late Hampton Sr., and Julia Bailey in Plainfield, NJ. She was a 1956 graduate of Plainfield High School and furthered her education by attending Virginia State College in Ettrick, VA and Union College in Cranford, NJ to earn a BS degree in Social Work. Martha worked for the Board of Social Services in Plainfield for over 20 years. While living in NJ, she was a member of St. John's Baptist Church in Scotch Plains where she was a member of the Inspirational Choir. Ginger as she was called, enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Par-O-Shanters Golf Club in NJ. She was a caring mother and grandmother and a beloved sister to her brothers and sister and their families her entire life. Martha, at the age of 82, passed away Dec. 19, 2019 due to complications of dementia in Melbourne, FL.
Along with her parents, she is predeceased by four brothers and one sister ;Hampton, Jr., Thomas, Ralph, Henry and Gertrude Bailey.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son Granville Browne (Carla Sue); three grandchildren Allen, Aaron and Andrew; one sister Julia Green; one brother William Peter Bailey and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 10am Thurs., Jan. 9, 2020 in Brown's Funeral Home, Plainfield followed by the interment of ashes at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. www.brownsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020