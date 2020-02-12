|
Martha E. Brown
Wilmington, NC - Martha E. Brown, 91, passed away in Wilmington, NC, on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she lived in Edison, NJ, for more than fifty years prior to moving to Wilmington.
Martha was a classically trained soprano, and lent her beautiful voice to her church choirs throughout her life. She was elder of the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church. Before her retirement, Martha was employed for twenty years as a salesperson for Macy's Department Store. She devoted her life to her family and church, enjoyed relaxing on the beach in Beach Haven, NJ, and spent hours gardening to beautify her home.
Martha was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Robert L. Brown, her parents, Marie and William P. Eidemiller, and her sister, Faith Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa M. Worrell, Wilmington, NC, her son, Christopher R. Brown, Eatontown, NJ, and her grandchildren, Colleen Worrell, Shawn Worrell, Ryan Worrell, Patrick Worrell, Katharine Steely-Brown, and Adam Steely-Brown.
A celebration of life will take place on March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church, 445 Plainfield Rd., Edison, NJ.
In lieu of traditional remembrances and flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church, 445 Plainfield Rd., Edison, NJ 08820.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020