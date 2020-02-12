Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha E. Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha E. Brown Obituary
Martha E. Brown

Wilmington, NC - Martha E. Brown, 91, passed away in Wilmington, NC, on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she lived in Edison, NJ, for more than fifty years prior to moving to Wilmington.

Martha was a classically trained soprano, and lent her beautiful voice to her church choirs throughout her life. She was elder of the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church. Before her retirement, Martha was employed for twenty years as a salesperson for Macy's Department Store. She devoted her life to her family and church, enjoyed relaxing on the beach in Beach Haven, NJ, and spent hours gardening to beautify her home.

Martha was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Robert L. Brown, her parents, Marie and William P. Eidemiller, and her sister, Faith Murphy. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa M. Worrell, Wilmington, NC, her son, Christopher R. Brown, Eatontown, NJ, and her grandchildren, Colleen Worrell, Shawn Worrell, Ryan Worrell, Patrick Worrell, Katharine Steely-Brown, and Adam Steely-Brown.

A celebration of life will take place on March 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church, 445 Plainfield Rd., Edison, NJ.

In lieu of traditional remembrances and flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the Oak Tree Presbyterian Church, 445 Plainfield Rd., Edison, NJ 08820.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -