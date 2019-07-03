|
|
Martha Guile
Woodbridge - Martha Guile, 83 of Woodbridge passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at her home.
Born in Sisterville, WV, Martha was a resident of Woodbridge since 1978 and was owner/operator of Bobs Place in North Brunswick until 2010. She loved her dogs and was a proud supporter and donor to .
Martha was predeceased by her husband in 2012, Robert Guile, Sr. Surviving are her children, Robert Guile, Jr. and his wife Irene, Mary Berrios and her husband Ed, Rodney Guile and his wife Missy. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Ciara and Richard Guile, Devan Mabey and Jeffrey and Nathaniel Guile.
Funeral services are private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Martha will be interred in St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Martha may be made to Haven Hospice, 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08818
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on July 3, 2019