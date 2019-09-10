Services
Martha Harris

Martha Harris Obituary
Lakewood - Martha B. Harris, age 89, of Lakewood passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Concord Healthcare and Rehab Center, Lakewood. Born in Newark, she lived in Iselin for many years before moving to Toms River in 1992.

Mrs. Harris was a homemaker for most of her life, but earlier in her career worked as a Legal Secretary in Newark, was a stylist and top producer for Beeline Fashions, and later worked as a Sr. Administrator for Mamiye Bros., Perth Amboy.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth, in 1990; by her siblings, Elizabeth, Ann, Rose, and Fred; her companion, Frank Didio; and her grandson, James Harris. She is survived by her sons, Gary Harris and his wife Kathy of Hackettstown and Glenn Harris and his wife Amy Wilborn of Norfolk, VA; her grandchildren, Douglas Harris, Kathryn Harris-Hoopmann, and Mario and David Portilla; 13 great grandchildren; and one niece and nine nephews.

Cremation was private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 10, 2019
