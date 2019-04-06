|
Martha Jalali
South Plainfield - Martha Marianne (Kiekhoefel) Jalali, 80, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born in Manhattan, NY to the late Fredrick and Elise Kiekhoefel, Marianne moved to Plainfield in 1970 and settled in South Plainfield in 1976.
Marianne retired from Sanofi-Aventis in Somerville where she worked as an Executive Administrative Assistant. A very active member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Somerville, Marianne served as the Warden of the Vestry and was also on the property committee. She enjoyed reading, playing games and volunteering her time at the soup kitchen at the church and spending time with the children at the YMCA in Scotch Plains.
Predeceased by her husband Dr. Michael M. Jalali in 2010, Marianne is survived by her loving daughters; Elizabeth Anzivino of South Plainfield and Susan Jalali King of Dallas, GA. She also leaves behind her dear sister Ingrid and her husband Dr. Kuchak Jalali of Maryland, one niece, two nephews and three grandnieces.
Family and friends are invited to the memorial service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 158 West High Street, Somerville, NJ 08876 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations sent to St. John's Episcopal Church would be appreciated. To send online condolences to the Jalali family, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 6, 2019