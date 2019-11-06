Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Martha Krainski, age 97, of Rehoboth Beach, DE & Allentown, NJ peacefully passed away at home, on November 5, 2019. Born in Ridgeway, PA, Martha lived in Sayreville most of her life before moving to Rehoboth Beach. Martha was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church where she was past President of the PTA, a member of the Rosary Society as well as a member of the Columbettes. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is preceded by her parents Anthony & Mary Sokoloski as well as her husband Anthony Krainski. Surviving is her beloved children Dolores & Edward Kochan and Barbara & Roger Feltz, as well as her adored grandchildren Tara & husband Matthew Coyle and Dana & husband Daniel Schwartz, her much loved great-grandchildren Cameron & Brendan Coyle & Evan, Zachary & Kara Schwartz as well as her brothers and their spouses Edward & Joan Sokoloski and Jospeh & Arlene Sokoloski and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours at the Maliszewski Memorial Home will be Sunday from 3pm-7pm. A funeral mass will take place on Monday at 9am at St. Stanislaus Church in Sayreville followed by a burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
