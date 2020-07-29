Martha M. Smith
Hellertown, PA - Martha M. Smith, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Saucon Valley Manor Senior Living Care in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
Born and raised in New York, Martha lived in Union City and resided in Piscataway for nearly 35 years as well as Manahawkin for 13 years before relocating to Pennsylvania six years ago.
Mrs. Smith Enjoyed ceramics, the beach, taking trips to Atlantic City and was also a Midget Race Car enthusiast.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, Charles who died in 1995 and by eight siblings.
Surviving are her children, Kimberlee Kruger and her husband Chris of Huntersville, N.C., Mark Smith and his wife Sharon of Pottstown, PA., John Smith and his wife Kim of Effort, PA and Thomas Smith and his wife Francine of Flemington, NJ; two siblings, Virginia of NY and George of FL; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Funeral Services have been entrusted to the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.
Martha will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband privately at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway, NJ.
