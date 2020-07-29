1/
Martha M. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha M. Smith

Hellertown, PA - Martha M. Smith, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Saucon Valley Manor Senior Living Care in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.

Born and raised in New York, Martha lived in Union City and resided in Piscataway for nearly 35 years as well as Manahawkin for 13 years before relocating to Pennsylvania six years ago.

Mrs. Smith Enjoyed ceramics, the beach, taking trips to Atlantic City and was also a Midget Race Car enthusiast.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 43 years, Charles who died in 1995 and by eight siblings.

Surviving are her children, Kimberlee Kruger and her husband Chris of Huntersville, N.C., Mark Smith and his wife Sharon of Pottstown, PA., John Smith and his wife Kim of Effort, PA and Thomas Smith and his wife Francine of Flemington, NJ; two siblings, Virginia of NY and George of FL; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Services have been entrusted to the Piscataway Funeral Home 18 Stelton Rd. Piscataway, NJ 08854.

Martha will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband privately at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway, NJ.

To offer the Smith online messages of sympathy please visit www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Piscataway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved