Martha Rocca
Colonia - Martha was born on March 18, 1925 and raised in Bayonne, NJ. She graduated from Bayonne High School in 1942. She moved to Colonia, NJ in 1957 and had lived there ever since. She worked for many years as the library assistant at James Madison Primary School in Edison, NJ. She was a long-time parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Byzantine Catholic Church in Rahway, NJ.
Martha was predeceased by her six sisters: Marian Moroch, Alexandra Stanlaw, Helen Cotrone, Anna Uotinen, Juliana Onuschak, and Agnes Silbermann.
She is survived by her loving husband Ted Rocca, to whom she was married for 71 years, as well as their three children, Jeff Rocca, Tom Rocca and his wife Karen, and Melanie Jacob and her husband Eric, and four grandchildren, Kelly, Christopher, Brandon, and Darielle and her husband Jason.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 8:45AM at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle, Rahway at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Hazelwood Cemetery, Rahway.
Martha lived a long, happy, and fulfilling life, and died peacefully, surrounded by her family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation www.aamds.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 4, 2019