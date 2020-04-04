|
|
Martha Stary
Parlin - Martha Kowaleski Stary, 85, of Parlin died on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge.
Martha was born in South Amboy and lived most of her life in the Parlin section of Sayreville. She was married to Robert P. Stary in 1957. They have owned and operated Bob's Barber Shop in South Amboy for almost 60 years. Martha enjoyed helping Bob at the shop, listening and dancing to polka music, gardening, and baking her famous pies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, which in addition to her husband includes her three children, Linda Conroy (Marty), Robert Jr., and Kurt, and her three grandchildren, Shana, Carl, and Ross Conroy.
Entombment in Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum, Parlin was private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following charities: (stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercy Center (https://mercycenternj.org), 1106 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020