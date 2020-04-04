Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Stary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Stary

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Stary Obituary
Martha Stary

Parlin - Martha Kowaleski Stary, 85, of Parlin died on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge.

Martha was born in South Amboy and lived most of her life in the Parlin section of Sayreville. She was married to Robert P. Stary in 1957. They have owned and operated Bob's Barber Shop in South Amboy for almost 60 years. Martha enjoyed helping Bob at the shop, listening and dancing to polka music, gardening, and baking her famous pies. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, which in addition to her husband includes her three children, Linda Conroy (Marty), Robert Jr., and Kurt, and her three grandchildren, Shana, Carl, and Ross Conroy.

Entombment in Sacred Heart Cemetery Mausoleum, Parlin was private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following charities: (stjude.org), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Mercy Center (https://mercycenternj.org), 1106 Main Street, Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -