Martin B. Stahl, MD,
Somerset - Martin B. Stahl, MD, 91, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
He was a proud son of the Bronx, an Eagle Scout, a 1945 graduate of the Bronx High School of Science, a lifelong Yankees fan, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was born on April 2, 1929, in New York City. After graduating from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, in 1949, and from New York Medical College in 1953, he completed his specialized training in New York in obstetrics and gynecology with an internship at Beth Israel Hospital, and residency at Metropolitan Hospital. He practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Perth Amboy for more than 35 years, including several years as Chief of Department at Perth Amboy General Hospital, where he delivered thousands of healthy central New Jersey babies, many of whom he remembered individually. He took enormous satisfaction from the role he played in attending to so many families, and he was known for his kindness and his gentle bedside manner.
He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War, as Medical Officer aboard the aircraft carrier USS Tripoli. He enjoyed participating in Tripoli reunion events.
For more than 50 years, he was a member of Temple Emanu-El in Edison, and he was an active member of the Men's Club there in its heyday.
He resided in Edison for 40 years, before retiring to Somerset.
He was the son of Pincus and Yetta Stahl, and the brother of Charlotte Shelby (David). He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Laurel Stahl, his three children, Eric Stahl of Delran, Jody Lefkowitz and her husband Daniel, of Somerset, and Dana Mermelstein and her husband David, of Washington, DC., and his five dear grandchildren, Rachel Lefkowitz (Ryan Sorensen), Matthew Lefkowitz (Samantha), Aaron and Jacob Mermelstein, and Aislinn Stahl. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, for whom he was a loving and influential presence.
The family held a private funeral service on Friday September 11. Interment was in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Iselin. Arrangements are under the direction of the FLYNN AND SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ.
Contributions in Martin's memory may be made to Temple Emanu-El, 100 James Street, Edison, NJ 08817, https://www.edisontemple.org/
.
To send condolences, visit www.flynnfuneral.com