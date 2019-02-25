|
|
Martin Dowd
Whitehouse Station - Martin Dowd, age 84 of Whitehouse Station, NJ, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Born in NYC, NY, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret Dowd.
Martin was a resident of Bridgewater for 29 years, and then Chester for 15 years before moving to Whitehouse Station three years ago.
He worked as a Senior Client Advisor at J P Morgan Investment Management Inc for over 4 decades before retiring in 2000. He joined the firm in 1959, the year Morgan was purchased by the Guaranty Trust, and retired the year of the only other merger in Morgan's history with Chase. He was an enormous contributor to the growth and development of the firm. His commitment to J. Pierpont Morgan's philosophy of "first class business in a first class way" guided him throughout a career that witnessed major change in the investment management business.
He had been a very active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Raritan, serving on the Financial Committee as well as a Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher. Upon moving to Whitehouse Station, he joined the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes. Martin was a true philanthropist and served on the National Board of Cancer Support Community and on the RWJ Somerset Foundation Board. He will be lovingly remembered for his kindness and generosity as well as for his devotion to his family.
Martin was predeceased by his twin sister, Mary Dowd.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; his son, Thomas Dowd and his wife, Melissa of Allentown, PA; his two daughters, Caroline Higgins and her husband, David of Bloomington, IN and Jennifer Bruner and her husband, Michael of Whitehouse Station as well as by three grandchildren, Madelyn, Brendan and Layna.
A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station.
Friends may visit on Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888.
Entombment will be in St. Bernard's Mausoleum in Bridgewater.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cancer Support Community CNJ www.cancersupportcnj.org or RWJ Somerset Foundation.
For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on Feb. 25, 2019