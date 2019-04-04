Services
National Cremation Society N. Palm Beach
814 North Lake BLVD
N. Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-5170
For more information about
Martin Doyle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Doyle


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martin Doyle Obituary
Martin Doyle

Port St. Lucie, FL - Martin Doyle, age 70, died on March 29 at Port St. Lucie Medical Center. He was surrounded by the love of his immediate family. He leaves behind a wife, Carol Oswald, his daughter Tracy Doyle and her fiancé Thomas DeGeoso, his son Matthew Doyle and his wife Danielle Doyle, his grandchildren Anthony Sojka, Christopher Doyle and Adrianna Doyle. Surviving family are his older brother Richard "Richie" Doyle and his wife Margaret "Margie" Doyle and family and his younger brother Michael Doyle and his wife Debra Doyle and family.

Martin was a veteran of the vietnam war which earned him the Purple Heart. He grew up in Jersey City, NJ before later moving to South Amboy, NJ and finally retiring in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was a proud veteran and lived every day like his last.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org in honor of Martin Doyle.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now