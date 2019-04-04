|
Martin Doyle
Port St. Lucie, FL - Martin Doyle, age 70, died on March 29 at Port St. Lucie Medical Center. He was surrounded by the love of his immediate family. He leaves behind a wife, Carol Oswald, his daughter Tracy Doyle and her fiancé Thomas DeGeoso, his son Matthew Doyle and his wife Danielle Doyle, his grandchildren Anthony Sojka, Christopher Doyle and Adrianna Doyle. Surviving family are his older brother Richard "Richie" Doyle and his wife Margaret "Margie" Doyle and family and his younger brother Michael Doyle and his wife Debra Doyle and family.
Martin was a veteran of the vietnam war which earned him the Purple Heart. He grew up in Jersey City, NJ before later moving to South Amboy, NJ and finally retiring in Port St. Lucie, FL. He was a proud veteran and lived every day like his last.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org in honor of Martin Doyle.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019