Martin Gross
East Brunswick - Martin Gross, 93, of East Brunswick, entered into eternal rest, December 1, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was born in Brooklyn and was formerly of Perth Amboy before moving to East Brunswick 14 years ago.
Martin was an Elementary School teacher with the NYC Board of Education, for 25 years, and then went on to be an adult night school ESL teacher in Perth Amboy for 18 years before retiring in 2010. He and his wife Norma owned Marty's Confectionery store in Perth Amboy for 30 years from 1959 to 1989.
He faithfully served his country in the Army during WW II.
Marty was predeceased by his wife Norma Ruth Gross in 1999. He is survived by his daughters Janice Berger and her husband Harvey of Reston, VA, Sharon Family and her husband Richard of East Brunswick, NJ, and Laurie Albert and her husband David of Reston, VA, grandchildren Michael, Gregg, Jessica, Hallie and Jordan, great-grandchildren Avi and Ilana, and his sister Selma Harwood of Saratoga Springs, NY.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 12 noon at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Interment will be in Beth Israel Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019