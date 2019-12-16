|
Martin Katz
Metuchen - Martin Katz, 91, of Metuchen, passed away on December 16, 2019, at Hartwyck at Oak Tree Care Facility. He was born on April 6, 1928, in Passaic. Martin had resided in Metuchen since 1963. He was a Letter Carrier for the Metuchen Post Office and was known around town as "Marty the Mail Man". He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom and Temple Neve Shalom. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Marty enjoyed watching football.
He was predeceased by his wife, Pearl (nee Patchen) in 1993.
Martin is survived by a daughter, Elisa Chernomas, of Summit; a son, David Katz, and his husband, Richard Alagona, of Metuchen; three grandchildren, Ilana, Jared and Edden; two great-grandchildren, Miya-Kimberly and Asher.
The family will receive mourners on Tuesday at 11:30 am at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840. Funeral services will be 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Beth Israel Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Martin's name may be made to Temple Neve Shalom.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019