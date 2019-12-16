Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Katz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Katz


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Katz Obituary
Martin Katz

Metuchen - Martin Katz, 91, of Metuchen, passed away on December 16, 2019, at Hartwyck at Oak Tree Care Facility. He was born on April 6, 1928, in Passaic. Martin had resided in Metuchen since 1963. He was a Letter Carrier for the Metuchen Post Office and was known around town as "Marty the Mail Man". He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom and Temple Neve Shalom. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Marty enjoyed watching football.

He was predeceased by his wife, Pearl (nee Patchen) in 1993.

Martin is survived by a daughter, Elisa Chernomas, of Summit; a son, David Katz, and his husband, Richard Alagona, of Metuchen; three grandchildren, Ilana, Jared and Edden; two great-grandchildren, Miya-Kimberly and Asher.

The family will receive mourners on Tuesday at 11:30 am at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840. Funeral services will be 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Beth Israel Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions in Martin's name may be made to Temple Neve Shalom.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -