|
|
Martin L. Breden
Whiting - Martin (Marty) L. Breden, 62, of Whiting, died Feb. 3, 2019. Martin was born on Sept. 15, 1956 in Manhattan, NY. He graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School in 1974. Mr. Breden was a validation technician for Princeton Separations in Freehold at the time of his death. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Toms River.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Michelle & Jeffrey McDonnell of Monroe Township, his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Marie of East Brunswick, his sister Monica Breden of Palm Harbor, FL, his former wife Christine Breden of Monroe Township, and four grandchildren Collin, Quinn, Valerie & Emerson.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Feb.10 at the Monroe Township #1 Fire Department, 24 Harrison Avenue, Monroe from 11am-2pm with services beginning promptly at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Monmouth County. www.habitatmonmouth.org
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019