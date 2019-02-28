|
Martin L. Wimmer DDS
Bridgewater - 75, died February 26, 2019. Martin was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania and formerly of Somerset and has resided in Bridgewater since 1980. He graduated from the University of Scranton with a BS degree in Biology in 1965. Martin continued his education at Temple University where he received his DDS degree in 1969. Martin started his own dental practice Martin L. Wimmer DDS in Somerville in 1972 and retired last year. He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War serving as Captain. Martin was a member of Temple Sholom in Bridgewater serving as Trustee, Treasurer of the Mens Club, and Director of the blood drive. Martin was also on the board of directors of the JCC and member of the Jaycees in Somerville and a past president of B'nai Brith. Martin was an avid golfer and enjoyed vacationing with his children and grandchildren in Maryland and the Jersey Shore. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife of 49 ½ years Diana Wimmer, daughter Margery Karlin and husband Paul, son Scott Wimmer and wife Pamela, three brothers James Wimmer, Dr. Robert Wimmer, and Dr. Howard Wimmer, and three grandchildren Russell and Melissa Karlin and Nathan Wimmer.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Thursday at Temple Sholom, 594 N. Bridge Street in Bridgewater. Graveside services will be 11am Friday at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.
Donations can be made to Temple Sholom, 594 N. Bridge Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 or , . To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 28, 2019