Martin P. Lavery, 98, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at RWJ in Somerville. Martin was born in Jersey City, NJ and grew up in Hudson County. After graduating high school at the age of 16, Martin attended Drakes Business School in New York. While in NYC, Martin worked for Chase and Sanborn Coffee until he was 21 when he joined the Marines on June 11, 1942. He placed first in his class in Airplane Mechanics School and served in the Solomon Island Campaign. Later, Martin joined the Navy Reserves. Martin was a Slate Roofer for many years and would later become President of the Roofer Union. In 1950, Martin was married and bought a house in Northvale where he would raise his family. He also proudly served as President of the Northvale Board of Education. Martin retired to Cape Cod in 1982 where he lived for the next 35 years. He enjoyed fishing, clamming, scalloping and spending time at the beach. Martin especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Adeline and daughter, Sandra Streeter. Martin is survived by his children, Thomas Lavery and wife, Carol, Suzanne Corvelli and husband, Joseph, and Steven Lavery and wife, Joan, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Eleanor Wacha and husband, Fred, and Josephine Sapanara. Visitation will be from 11-2PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Funeral services with military honors will be at 1:30PM, Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020