Martin Speizer passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Brandywine Living, Colts Neck. He was 88.
Born in Totowa, he resided in East Brunswick, Manchester and Colts Neck.
Prior to retiring in 1989, he was an administrative manager for Public Service Enterprise Group, Newark, where he worked for 36 years.
Martin was an Air Force Veteran, having served in the Korean War from 1951-1953
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan Speizer, in 1997. They were happily married for 46 years.
Surviving are his three daughters, Donna Speizer of East Brunswick, Lori D'Allessandro of Manchester, and Kathy Leibowitz and her husband, David, of Manchester; his two sons, Ned Speizer of East Brunswick, and James Speizer of Monroe Township; eleven grandchildren, Steven, Scott, Meredith, Rachel, Dana, Robert, Jamie, Craig, Kara, Jonathan, and Sean, and seven great-grandchildren, Nathan, Madeline, Michael, Austin, Cody, Johnny and Jacey.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Close friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Monday, March 2, from 9:30 am to 10:00 am. For directions, please visit
www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020