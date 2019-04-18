Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew Catholic Church
Avenel, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Aston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Aston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary A. Aston Obituary
Mary A. Aston

Avenel - Mary A. Aston, Nana to all, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ, she was 93 years old.

Born in Kingston, NY, she has resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township for the past 58 years.

Mrs. Aston was employed as a Secretary with the Sewaren Generating Station of PSE&G for 20 years before her retirement in 1993.

She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and was also a member of the American Irish Association of Woodbridge and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Avenel.

She was predeceased by her husband, George E. Aston in 1990; and daughter, Cynthia Stiles, in 2006.

Surviving are her children, Maryalice Jacko and her husband, Edward, and George D. Aston and his wife, Kathy; son in law, Ken Stiles; grandchildren, Kate, Keith, Christopher, Emily, Brian, Shannon, Amy, Ryan, Connor, Sean, Daniel, Jessica and Anderson; and great grandchildren, Colin, Quinn, Casey and Jack.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mrs. Aston's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now