Mary A. Aston
Avenel - Mary A. Aston, Nana to all, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison, NJ, she was 93 years old.
Born in Kingston, NY, she has resided in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township for the past 58 years.
Mrs. Aston was employed as a Secretary with the Sewaren Generating Station of PSE&G for 20 years before her retirement in 1993.
She was a communicant of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Avenel, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and was also a member of the American Irish Association of Woodbridge and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Avenel.
She was predeceased by her husband, George E. Aston in 1990; and daughter, Cynthia Stiles, in 2006.
Surviving are her children, Maryalice Jacko and her husband, Edward, and George D. Aston and his wife, Kathy; son in law, Ken Stiles; grandchildren, Kate, Keith, Christopher, Emily, Brian, Shannon, Amy, Ryan, Connor, Sean, Daniel, Jessica and Anderson; and great grandchildren, Colin, Quinn, Casey and Jack.
Funeral services will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Saint James Food Pantry, 148 Grenville Street, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Mrs. Aston's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019