Mary A. Ciszewski
Mary A. Ciszewski, 97, of South Amboy/Morgan, NJ, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at home with her dear children at her side.
Mary was born in 1922 to the late John and Anna Mozolic in Perth Amboy, NJ.
She is predeceased by her husband Edward A. Ciszewski and son Ronald Ciszewski.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert Ciszewski and his wife Roxanne of Morgan, NJ; daughter, Marilee Jones and her husband Joseph of Tucson, AZ; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many dear friends.
Mary was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren as often as she could, they were "the lights of her life". She would never miss an occasion for any reason. Birthdays, holidays and special events, she was there no matter what. Mary was also an avid baker and cook, an ardent traveler, people watcher and a devoted Catholic of the Sacred Heart Church in South Amboy, NJ. Mary was a member of the 25-year club at DuPont from which she retired from with her husband in 1978.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation for Mary on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Raritan Bay Funeral Service, 241 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879. Viewing hours are 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM on Thursday, March 5. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Perth Amboy, NJ. In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to a in Mary's name.
For directions to our funeral home, please visit here at our website,
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020