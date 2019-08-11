Services
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Bound Brook, NJ
Mary A. (Morano) Cuthbert

Mary A. (Morano) Cuthbert Obituary
Mary A. (Morano) Cuthbert

Edison - Mary A. (Morano) Cuthbert, 90, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Edison. Born and raised in Plainfield, she resided in Bound Brook, before moving to Manville, in 2000. At the time of her death she resided at the New Jersey Veterans Home in Edison. She was the secretary for St. Joseph School in Bound Brook and retired from Holy Family Academy. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook.

Mrs. Cuthbert was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, with gifts for cooking and crafting, and generous to all in need.

She was predeceased by sisters Sylvia Annette, Katherine Pirolozzi and Josephine Impagliatelli. Surviving are her dear and loving husband of 62 years, Joseph W. Cuthbert; her sons Joseph Jr; Peter, and his wife Margaret and their son David and daughter Maria; Christopher; and Francis, Kelly Plisco soulmate, and his two sons Nickolas and Erik and her brother Frank Morano of Plainfield.

Services will begin at 9:00 AM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Hagan - Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway. Visiting will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 11, 2019
