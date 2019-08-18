|
Mary A. Hudak
Laurence Harbor - Mary A. Hudak, 96, of Laurence Harbor, NJ passed away Thursday, August 15th, at The Atrium, Matawan. She was the widow of Thomas P. Hudak. They were married for 70 years. Mary was born in Asbury Park, NJ on January 10, 1923. Mary lived in Laurence Harbor for 60 years with her husband raising their family. She was a lifetime communicant of St. Lawrence RC Church Laurence Harbor, a past member of the Rosary Society and the Seniors at the church.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Judith A. Naused and Deborah J. Caballero and two sons Thomas G. Hudak, and Kevin Hudak. She is also survived by 7 loving grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM on Monday, August 19th at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place Keyport, New Jersey 07735 and again Tuesday August 20 at 9am at the Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 20th at St. Lawrence RC Church in Laurence Harbor, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019