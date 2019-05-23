|
|
Mary A. Indyk
Formerly of Somerset - Mary A. Indyk, formerly of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was 89.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 8:30 AM at the GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Matthias RC Church or School, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, New Jersey 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 23, 2019