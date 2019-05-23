Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthias RC Church
Somerset, NJ
Mary A. Indyk Obituary
Mary A. Indyk

Formerly of Somerset - Mary A. Indyk, formerly of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, May 22nd at the Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was 89.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 25th at 8:30 AM at the GLEASON FUNERAL HOME, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass at St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24th from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Matthias RC Church or School, 168 JFK Boulevard, Somerset, New Jersey 08873.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 23, 2019
