|
|
Mary A. Kramarich Dunn
Melbourne, FL - Mary A. Kramarich Dunn age 90, of Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019. She was born in Metuchen, NJ, on Sept.1, 1928, and resided there for 52 years before moving to Somerset, NJ in 1980.
Mary received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1978 from Rutgers University and worked toward her Masters in the School of Education/Art. She was an avid artist and loved to draw and paint. Her paintings from modern to realistic were exhibited at art exhibitions and galleries throughout NJ. She served as art commissioner for the Metuchen Cultural Arts Commission and was president of the Art Exhibitions Council.
Mary enjoyed traveling and lunches down the shore.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Joseph R. Dunn, in 2014, Mary is survived by her two sisters; Ann Meixner and Elizabeth Engel of Metuchen, NJ, three children; Dr. Thomas Dunn (Mary Jo) of Orland Park, IL, Diane Fichter (William) of Satellite Beach, FL, Edward Dunn (Christine) of Avoca, PA, and eight grandchildren, Jason, Garrick, Erin, Carli, Kaitlyn, Andrea, Emily, Rebecca, and two great grandchildren Nathan and Audrey.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen, NJ, with at service at 10:45 am. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.
FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019