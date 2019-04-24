Services
Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mary A. Leeds Elhaddad Obituary
Mary A. Leeds Elhaddad

Princeton Junction - Mary A. Leeds Elhaddad, 84, of Princeton Junction, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home.

Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was kind, caring and loving and will sadly be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved parents Mary and Michael.

Surviving are her dear son William Jr and Wife Ann, two cherished grandchildren Tyler and Trevor and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 7-9 pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 Rt. 202 South. Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Funeral services are private under the direction of the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876 (908)-526-7638.

Committal is private.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 24, 2019
