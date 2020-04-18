|
|
Mary A Marra
Manchester - Mary Ricevuto Marra, age 78 of Toms River, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 17, 2020 at Community Medical Center. She was born to Frances (Targia) and Charles Ricevuto on April 8, 1942 in New Brunswick, NJ. She graduated from New Brunswick High School and later went on to attend Katharine Gibbs and Rutgers College. For many years she was an employee of Johnson and Johnson in their insurance department and later at Rutgers University supporting both the University's History and Sports Information Departments. Mary married Frank C. Marra of New Brunswick in 1962 and for the past 58 years the two have been partners through a life of love and adventure. Together they raised a family in North Brunswick, NJ before moving to Toms River, NJ. In 1995, Mary and Frank retired together and started an exciting new chapter as they joined the Lake Ridge Community. Mary is survived by her husband Frank, daughter Lisa and son-in-law Tom Bay of Robbinsville, NJ, as well as son Frank Jr. and daughter-in-law Jodi, also of Robbinsville, NJ. Mary, also known as Nana, always made it known that the five loves of her life, her grandsons, Kevin, Justin, Frank III (Frankie), Andrew and Gerald (JJ), could do no harm. Mary is also survived by her brother Charles Ricevuto Jr. and sister-in-law Patricia of Brick, NJ, as well as many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. Mary found pure enjoyment and satisfaction in helping others. She was a long-time volunteer at St. Peters Medical Center in New Brunswick and later served as Committee Lead for numerous Social Clubs at Lake Ridge. In her spare time, she could be found reading a good book, taking walks, knitting or watching a good television series. Although she was unable to walk in her final days, had she been able to, she would have been a top contender on Dancing with the Stars! Mary had a strong passion for family, friends and cooking and all three generally came together at Mary's kitchen table. She was an outstanding cook who ruled the kitchen with her Italian Wooden Spoon. Mary made everyone feel special and provided comfort to all who came in to her company. She was a gentle soul who had an uncanny way of individually connecting with others and regardless of circumstance, always left her mark, bringing happiness and joy, 'Gentle and delicate is her soul. The mark Mary leaves in others' hearts.' Private family visitation & service is Wednesday with entombment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. Due to the unprecedented time, the family will not be holding a public service, however we will announce a celebration of Mary's life in the near future. In lieu of flowers or gestures of sympathy to the family, donations can be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church 1674 Old Freehold Road Toms River, NJ 08755 http://stlukestomsriver.org/ or National Shrine of St. Jude 205 West Monroe Street Chicago, IL 60606 https://shrineofstjude.org/
To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020