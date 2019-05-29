|
|
Mary A. Schroth
Piscataway - Mary A. Schroth, 76, passed away on May 26, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Robert and Helen (Drusjack) McGowan, Mary lived in Franklin and Plainfield prior to settling to Piscataway in the late 1960's.
For many years before retiring, Mary was a teacher's aide with the Piscataway School District. She had a love for bingo and taking trips to Atlantic City.
Predeceased by five siblings, Mary is survived by her two sons; Todd and his wife Sue of Florida and Brian of Piscataway. Mary also leaves behind her sister Suzie Weicicoski, two grandsons; Justin and Jared and one great-grandson Steven.
Visitation will be held in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6-9 pm and on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 am. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am in the funeral home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 followed by burial in Piscataway.
To send condolences to the Schroth family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 29, 2019