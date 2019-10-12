Resources
Mary A. Snee Mathiasen DuBois Msn RN


1925 - 2019
Mary A. Snee Mathiasen DuBois Msn RN Obituary
Mary A Snee Mathiasen DuBois RN MSN

Woodbridge - Mary DuBois, formerly of Woodbridge NJ, Canadensis, PA and Tamarac FL, passed away Thursday October 11 2019 in Bethlehem PA.

Mary was born December 14, 1925 in Tottenville on Staten Island. She was a graduate of Woodbridge High School and from Seton Hall University College of Nursing. She lived in the Woodbridge NJ area for many years where she worked at Perth Amboy General Hospital as a floor nurse and was a member of St James Catholic Church of Woodbridge. She was active in many of the historical clubs in the area and in 1971 moved with her daughters to the Poconos. She worked as a nurse at Tobyhanna Army Depot and was a member of St Bernadette Catholic Church of Canadensis. Upon retirement, she moved to Florida where she met and married Norman DuBois.

In addition to her husband Norman, she is survived by her children Robert Mathiasen Jr, Kenneth Mathiasen, Susan Demuth, and Nancy Price; a sister Dorothy Karnas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth Karnas, Margaret Snee, and a brother Martin Snee.

Services will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
