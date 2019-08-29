|
|
Mary Alice Pazdan
Edison - Mary Alice (nee Richter) Pazdan, 68, of Edison, NJ died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
Mary Alice was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank J. Richter and Lorraine R. Anderson. She moved to White Plains, NY in 1984 with her new husband Jim from Oak Park, Ill (right after their honeymoon) and then to Edison in 1988 and has resided there for the past 31 years.
Mary Alice attended Drake College where she earned her Bachelors Degree in Fine Arts; then she attended University of Ill. at Chicago to obtained her Master Degree in Education. In White Plains, Mary tutored children with learning disabilities. Mary Alice enjoyed painting and crocheting in her free time. She won best in show in 2004 for her flower painting at a large art exhibition at the Menlo Park Mall sponsored by Edison Arts. She also was very active in contributing her time to JFK and RWJ Hospital Auxillaries where she contributed hundreds of her crocheted clothing.
Mary Alice is predeceased by her sister, Nora Richter. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jim L. Pazdan.
Visitation is Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6-9 PMl and Saturday, August 31 from 2-5 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen.
The interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL (Date and time pending)
In lieu of flowers, at the request of the family please make donations to: www.dav.org in her memory would be appreciated. Also to send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019