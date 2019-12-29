Resources
Mary And Charles Staats

Mary And Charles Staats In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Mary and Charles Staats

Mary

1/7/1907 - 12/29/1997

23rd Anniversary



Charles

12/28/1902 - 1/1/1952

67th Anniversary



God looked around his garden and he found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you and He lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He only takes the best. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God took you home. Though the smile is gone forever and your hands we cannot touch, We will always have sweet memories of our Mom and Dad we love so much.

We Love You and Miss You,

Daughter Dottie & Grandchildren
Published in Courier News on Dec. 29, 2019
