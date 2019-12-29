|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Mary and Charles Staats
Mary
1/7/1907 - 12/29/1997
23rd Anniversary
Charles
12/28/1902 - 1/1/1952
67th Anniversary
God looked around his garden and he found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you and He lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful He only takes the best. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God took you home. Though the smile is gone forever and your hands we cannot touch, We will always have sweet memories of our Mom and Dad we love so much.
We Love You and Miss You,
Daughter Dottie & Grandchildren
Published in Courier News on Dec. 29, 2019