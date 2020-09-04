Mary Ann Bouchard (Nee: Toris)



South Amboy - Mary Ann Bouchard (Nee: Toris) 74, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family, on September 2, 2020. "Babci," a lifelong South Amboy resident, was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, to Joseph M. Toris and Mary Toris (née Jaskowiak) on September 15, 1945. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in South Amboy. Mary was a dedicated homemaker, mother, grandmother, godmother, and aunt to many. She was united in holy matrimony to Paul H. Bouchard on April 17, 1971, in South Amboy. She worked as a secretary for Johnson & Johnson for more than 5 years, in the garment district in New York City, and as a childcare provider for many years. She was involved in the South Amboy Board of Education, Parent-Teacher Association, CCD at Sacred Heart, Girl Scouts, and OLV Seniors. Mary enjoyed spending time in the Poconos with Paul, doting on her grandchildren, and gathering with family and friends to celebrate the good things in life. Mary is survived by her deovted husband, Paul, her loving children, Mary Kaye (Bouchard) Snodgrass and husband Matthew, Paul Bouchard, Jr. and wife Maria, David Bouchard and husband Dennis Witker, Jeffrey Bouchard and fiancée Alexis Olsen, and Jon Bouchard and wife Maria. She was the cherished "Babci" to Jacob Snodgrass, Julianna Snodgrass, Jonathan Bouchard, Madeline Snodgrass, Joshua Bouchard, and Lilou Bouchard. Also survived by her "Baby" brother Michael Toris and many nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and two of her brothers, Joseph and John Toris. Friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, September 8, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Kurzawa Funeral Home at 338 Main St. in South Amboy, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Wednesday, September 9, at 9 am at Church of the Sacred Heart at 531 Washington Rd. in South Amboy, NJ. Burial will follow at Christ Church Cemetery at 439 S. Pine Ave. in South Amboy, NJ. Due to current circumstances and guidelines there will be limited occupancy during the services time and masks are required as well as social distancing. Memorial gifts may be given in her name to St. Jude's Hospital or Church of the Sacred Heart in South Amboy. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.









