Mary Ann Curtin
South Plainfield - Mary Ann (DeKarski) Curtin, 80, passed away on May 26, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born and raised in Linden to the late Anthony and Mary (Serafinski) DeKarski, Mary Ann resided in Elizabeth and Colonia prior to settling to South Plainfield in 1969.
A true Matriarch of the Curtin family, Mary Ann devoted her time to her family as a homemaker. She loved Polka dancing and enjoyed following her favorite Polka bands around the country with her husband Ed, and they shared a love of country music. Mary Ann also enjoyed the bowling leagues in her earlier years with him, bus trips to Lancaster, Atlantic City and Broadway, spending time enjoying the shows and casinos. Ed was the love of her life; it didn't matter what she did as long as they were together. The most important part of her life was her husband and family. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, enjoying family meals together and spending time in the pool. She loved her brothers and sisters, and their families, and always made time for everyone.
Predeceased by her brothers Richard and Anthony, Mary Ann leaves behind her loving husband of more than sixty years, Edward G. Curtin, seven children and their spouses; Debra Kidd and her husband Rick of Salida, CA, Edward and his wife Judi of Coupeville, WA, Stephen and his wife Sherry of Edison, Donna Riccardi and her husband Patrick of South Plainfield, Thomas and his partner Theresa Saxton of Yarmouth, ME, Christine Nemeth and her husband Joseph of South Amboy and Michael and his wife Allyson of Little Egg Harbor. Mary Ann is also survived by her sisters Genevieve Stives of Clark and Eleanor Sammond of Metuchen, twenty-one grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held in McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-9 pm. On Friday, May 31, 2019, funeral services will begin at 11:30 am with a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart RC Church, 149 South Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080. Burial will be held following mass at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Those wishing to make contributions in Mary Ann's name may do so to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the Curtin family.
Published in Courier News on May 29, 2019