Mary Ann (Hila) Gilrain
Carteret - Mary Ann (Hila) Gilrain, 78, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Jefferson Health in Stratford, NJ. Born in Elizabeth, she lived in Carteret for 75 years before moving to Cherry Hill in 2017. Mary Ann was a Counselor with the Carteret Board of Education for 40 years before retiring in 2004. She was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was a member of the Catholic Daughters.
She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Evelyn (Geis) Hila; her first husband, Anthony Checki and her husband, James M. Gilrain.
She is survived by her son, Mark Checki and his wife, Joanna (Pelias) of Mt. Laurel and her granddaughter, Anastasia Rose Checki. Also survived by her sister, Andrea Marren of Colonia; nephew, Andrew Marren; and her stepsons, James, Mark and Kyle Gilrain.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. Visitation and interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to either or to .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020