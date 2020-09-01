We loved having Mary as a long-time volunteer at the Rancocas Nature Center. It was only a few years ago that she decided to "retire" from the center. Her enthusiasm for teaching and sharing her love of the natural world with the nature center visitors and children was boundless. So sad to loose such a wonderful spirit. The center staff, volunteers, and Board of Trustees send their deepest sympathies to her husband Robert and extended family.

Susan Buffalino

Coworker