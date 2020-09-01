1/1
Mary Ann (Luedeke) Metrione
1935 - 2020
Mary Ann (Luedeke) Metrione age 85 passed away peacefully Saturday August 29, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center Long Branch, NJ.

She was born in Sleepy Eye, MN to Herb and Ruth Luedeke on April 5, 1935. She graduated from Johnstown High School PA, where she was the homecoming queen. She met her husband Robert Metrione, the love of her life at Bowling Green University. She was a graduate of Syracuse University and Temple graduate school. She was a third grade teacher and then a Speech Pathologist. She spent her days filled with tennis and book club. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, world traveler, artist, gardener, gourmet cook, Christmas carol singer, avid camper and game enthusiast. She looked forward to yearly family vacations and loved her dogs and bird watching. Her children were amazed by her zest for life, strength and command of vocabulary. She was a National Park member and president of the Horticultural Society. Her kind gentle soul will be missed by her cherished family and friends.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, in laws, Durand and Clara Metrione and brother-in-law Durand Metrione Jr. (Joan). She is survived by her loving husband Robert, sister Judy (Bruce) Gary, sister-in-law Arlene, children, Dan and Lori Metrione, Linda and Laura Metrione, Ellen and Brian Gibbons, grandchildren, Hollie, Carly, Emily, Alec, Kelly, Brian and Maeve. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their families.

Due to extraordinary times there will be no funeral or visitation. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Rancocas Nature Center NJ or the charity of your choice in her name. Buckley

Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park, NJ is in charge of arrangements. For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net




Published in Courier News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckley Funeral Home - Asbury Park
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
Sincere condolences to Bob and the entire family. It was an honor to have known this wonderful lady. She will be missed. Ken and Carol Gibbons
September 1, 2020
We loved having Mary as a long-time volunteer at the Rancocas Nature Center. It was only a few years ago that she decided to "retire" from the center. Her enthusiasm for teaching and sharing her love of the natural world with the nature center visitors and children was boundless. So sad to loose such a wonderful spirit. The center staff, volunteers, and Board of Trustees send their deepest sympathies to her husband Robert and extended family.
Susan Buffalino
Coworker
