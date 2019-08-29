Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville - Mary Ann Michalik, age 85, of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at JFK Hartwick in Edison. Born in Old Bridge she lived in Sayreville most of her life. Before her retirement she worked for Middlesex County Vocational School. Mary Ann was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Michalik as well as her adored children Florence Nemeth & Kevin Michalik, her brother Robert Sewell and her parents Waymond & Florence Sewell. Surviving are her much loved children and their spouses Frank & Lora Michalik, Lorraine & William Bobber, Regina & Jim Colligan, Stephanie & Keith Methner and Collette & Joseph Williams as well as her siblings Ida Robba, Rose Marie Sewell and 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 9am Saturday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with an 9:30am Mass at St. Stanislaus Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday from 6pm to 9pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to , www.woundedwarriorproject.com. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019
