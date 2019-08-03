|
Mary Ann Mollica
South Amboy - Mary Ann Mollica of South Amboy, NJ, peacefully passed away, Sunday, July 30, 2019 at the Venetian Care Center of South Amboy surrounded by her loving family, she was 76. Mary Ann was born in Washington DC, March 1, 1943 to Joseph and Elizabeth Ward. She worked for J.J. Harrigan & Co. as a realtor for 25 years before retiring to her home in South Amboy. She loved to play bingo and going bowling with her husband when she was able but most of all loved spending time with her family and beautiful grand and great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann is predeceased by her dear husband Frank Mollica, her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Ward, her brother Joseph Ward and grandson David Mundy. She is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia Terlitz and her husband Michael of East Windsor, NJ; Donna Giovinozzo of Old Bridge, NJ; Karen Gumprecht and her husband Scott of Parlin, NJ; grandchildren, Jason, Michael, Justin, Anthony, Joseph, Ashley, Nicholas, Brittiny, Suzanne and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Adriana, Anastasia, Isabella and Sophia and many caring friends. She will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
Friends and relatives are invited to Raritan Bay Funeral Service, 241 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879, Sunday, August 4th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM for a celebration of Mary Ann's life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Monday, August 5th at 9:30 AM at the St. Bernadette's Church, 20 Villanova Road, Parlin, NJ 08859. Entombment to follow at Holmdel Cemetery, 900 Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart, Lung and , 55 W Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www. raritanbayfunerals.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019